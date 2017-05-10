NEWS ANALYSIS: US’s Rod Rosentein starts new job arguing case to axe Comey

Spokespeople for the department of justice and the FBI did not return calls seeking comment late onTuesday.

Comey’s firing is likely to be seen as further evidence of Washington’s hyper-partisan upheaval. Rosenstein has drawn fire from Democrats who allege political motives in the White House decision to dismiss Comey — and particularly, its timing.

"Why did it happen today?" asked senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer, of New York. "We know the FBI has been looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians … Were those investigations getting too close to home for the president?"

The rationale for firing Comey, however, came from a 26-year justice department veteran who is widely viewed by his peers and many legislators as uncommonly nonpartisan.

Named as Maryland’s top prosecutor by president George W

Bush, Rosenstein stayed in office through the Obama administration.

Rosenstein was the longest-serving US attorney when he was nominated by Trump last January.

When he was confirmed by the Senate, he enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support — a 94-to-6 vote — despite the deeply divided culture of today’s Washington.

Bonnie Greenberg, a federal prosecutor in Maryland told Reuters in March that Rosenstein was admired as a rare career prosecutor who could insulate himself from political pressure.

"He only does something if he thinks it’s right," said Greenberg, who worked with Rosenstein for 11 years.

Many in the justice department saw Rosenstein’s appointment as a counterbalance to the extreme partisanship surrounding accusations of Russian interference in 2016’s election. And he was immediately swept into that fray.

Before Rosenstein was confirmed for the position by the US senate, some Democratic legislators asked him to pledge that he would appoint a special independent prosecutor to investigate allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

He was easily confirmed despite rebuffing those demands.

Some Republicans have been angered by Comey’s public statements about the FBI investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.