Protest closes Californian university

Los Angeles — The University of California, at Berkeley, said it went on lockdown on Wednesday amid a violent protest over a planned appearance by a right-wing speaker.
School officials said on Twitter after the protest erupted that the speech by far-right Breibart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos had been cancelled and that the campus was on lockdown.
Police ordered protesters at the liberal-leaning university to disperse and a short time later at least one fire erupted, according to footage from CNN.
