Protest closes Californian university

02 February 2017 - 09:12 AM Alex Dobuzinskis
College students at the University California San Diego demonstrate in La Jolla, California, US. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Los Angeles — The University of California, at Berkeley, said it went on lockdown on Wednesday amid a violent protest over a planned appearance by a right-wing speaker.

School officials said on Twitter after the protest erupted that the speech by far-right Breibart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos had been cancelled and that the campus was on lockdown.

Police ordered protesters at the liberal-leaning university to disperse and a short time later at least one fire erupted, according to footage from CNN.

Reuters

