Congo police fire teargas at banned election protest

Congolese police officers take a break at the Mavuno polling centre after working long hours during the parliamentary and presidential elections in Goma, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo December 21, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Kinshasa — Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo fired teargas on Wednesday to disperse a protest by opposition supporters in the capital Kinshasa who are calling for a re-run of last week’s chaotic presidential and legislative elections.
The disputed vote threatens to further destabilise poverty-stricken African nation, which is already grappling with a security crisis in the east that has hampered development in the top producer of cobalt and other industrial minerals and metals.
Five of President Felix Tshisekedi’s challengers in the race called on their supporters to join a march on Wednesday against the vote, which they say was fraudulent and should be annulled.
They vowed to proceed even after the government banned the protest on Tuesday, saying it was intended to undermine the work of the national election commission (CENI) as it compiles results that for now show Tshisekedi with a strong lead.
Police surrounded the headquarters of Martin Fayulu, one of Tshisekedi’s main challengers, where protesters were due to gather for a scheduled start time of 9am GMT. Some were in riot gear while others carried rifles.
There was no immediate sign of large crowds gathering amid the heavy security presence, though some protesters tried to block roads with burning tires before police intervened with teargas. People around Fayulu’s headquarters also threw rocks at the police, who retaliated in kind.
Tshisekedi “did not win the election, his victory is fraudulent”, one protester who gave his name as Jean-Pierre said outside the building.
Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said the demonstration was banned and that police were taking necessary security measures.
In the eastern city of Butembo, supporters of a local candidate who appeared to be losing briefly blocked roads and disrupted traffic with burning tires before dispersing.
After a sometimes violent campaign, the December 20 vote was chaotic, with delayed deliveries of election kits, malfunctioning equipment and disorganised voting lists. Violence also disrupted some polling stations.
The protest organisers have heavily criticised the CENI’s decision to extend voting at polling stations that failed to open on election day, calling it unconstitutional and grounds for a full re-run.
Some independent observers have also said the extension undermines the credibility of the poll.
CENI has acknowledged there were delays but has denied that the legitimacy of the election was compromised by extending some voting.
Its latest tally on Tuesday put Tshisekedi well ahead of his 18 challengers, with almost 79% of about 6.1-million votes counted so far.
About 44-million people registered to vote, though the number of ballots cast remains unknown.
Congo police fire teargas at banned election protest
Opponents of President Felix Tshisekedi call for annulment of December 20 election marred by delays, faulty equipment and chaotic voting lists
Kinshasa — Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo fired teargas on Wednesday to disperse a protest by opposition supporters in the capital Kinshasa who are calling for a re-run of last week’s chaotic presidential and legislative elections.
The disputed vote threatens to further destabilise poverty-stricken African nation, which is already grappling with a security crisis in the east that has hampered development in the top producer of cobalt and other industrial minerals and metals.
Five of President Felix Tshisekedi’s challengers in the race called on their supporters to join a march on Wednesday against the vote, which they say was fraudulent and should be annulled.
They vowed to proceed even after the government banned the protest on Tuesday, saying it was intended to undermine the work of the national election commission (CENI) as it compiles results that for now show Tshisekedi with a strong lead.
Police surrounded the headquarters of Martin Fayulu, one of Tshisekedi’s main challengers, where protesters were due to gather for a scheduled start time of 9am GMT. Some were in riot gear while others carried rifles.
There was no immediate sign of large crowds gathering amid the heavy security presence, though some protesters tried to block roads with burning tires before police intervened with teargas. People around Fayulu’s headquarters also threw rocks at the police, who retaliated in kind.
Tshisekedi “did not win the election, his victory is fraudulent”, one protester who gave his name as Jean-Pierre said outside the building.
Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said the demonstration was banned and that police were taking necessary security measures.
In the eastern city of Butembo, supporters of a local candidate who appeared to be losing briefly blocked roads and disrupted traffic with burning tires before dispersing.
After a sometimes violent campaign, the December 20 vote was chaotic, with delayed deliveries of election kits, malfunctioning equipment and disorganised voting lists. Violence also disrupted some polling stations.
The protest organisers have heavily criticised the CENI’s decision to extend voting at polling stations that failed to open on election day, calling it unconstitutional and grounds for a full re-run.
Some independent observers have also said the extension undermines the credibility of the poll.
CENI has acknowledged there were delays but has denied that the legitimacy of the election was compromised by extending some voting.
Its latest tally on Tuesday put Tshisekedi well ahead of his 18 challengers, with almost 79% of about 6.1-million votes counted so far.
About 44-million people registered to vote, though the number of ballots cast remains unknown.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UN Security Council backs withdrawal of Congo peacekeeping mission
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Beating African swords into ploughshares
BIG READ: When words lose their meaning, truth is not the only victim
HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: SA Army is badly understrength
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.