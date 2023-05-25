Sudan’s week-long ceasefire in jeopardy as fighting breaks out

Tokyo’s Nikkei remained an outlier in the region and was up 0.5%
It will be important to maintain good relations as world polarises
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
The credit sales of the retail group jumped close to one-fifth in the past financial year
Analysts expect Bank to tighten policy 25 basis points to 8%, but financial markets price in a steeper rise
A commitment to fixing at least some of the basics would put SA on the path towards improving appetite and desire to invest in the sector
Fighting threatens Sudan's week-long truce
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
Sporty Italian is a fresh breeze in a crowded segment; Alfa just needs to convince more buyers
Dubai, UAE — Sporadic clashes between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary force spilt over into Thursday, puncturing the relative calm in the capital of Khartoum and raising the risk that a week-long internationally brokered truce would crumble.
The ceasefire, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the US as well as the warring parties, was reached after five weeks of warfare in Khartoum and outbursts of violence in other parts of Sudan, including the western region of Darfur. The fighting pits Sudan's army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and has worsened a humanitarian crisis, forced more than 1.3-million people to flee their homes and threatened to destabilise the wider region.
The army, led by career officer Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, relies on air power while the RSF, commanded by former militia leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, has spread out and taken cover in Khartoum's streets.
It is unclear whether either side has gained an edge in a conflict that threatens to destabilise regional countries. Clashes between rival military factions broke out on Wednesday in Khartoum and other cities, residents said.
The ceasefire was agreed to on Saturday following talks in Jeddah mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US. Previous ceasefire announcements have failed to stop the fighting. In statements late on Wednesday, the army and RSF accused each other of violating the agreement.
The RSF said it was forced to defend itself against land, artillery and air strikes by the army. The army in turn accused the RSF of attacks on the country’s mint, army airbases and several cities west of the capital.
The conflict erupted in mid-April as plans for an internationally backed political transition toward elections under a civilian government were set to be finalised.
Many residents are struggling to survive as they face prolonged water and power cuts, a collapse of health services and widespread lawlessness and looting.
Sudan was facing severe humanitarian pressures even before the conflict broke out.
More than 1-million people have been displaced within Sudan and 319,000 have fled to neighbouring countries, some of which are similarly impoverished and have a history of internal conflict, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Many have crossed into Chad and Egypt in the last few days, said Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sudan’s week-long ceasefire in jeopardy as fighting breaks out
The ceasefire was agreed to on Saturday after talks in Jeddah mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US
Dubai, UAE — Sporadic clashes between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary force spilt over into Thursday, puncturing the relative calm in the capital of Khartoum and raising the risk that a week-long internationally brokered truce would crumble.
The ceasefire, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the US as well as the warring parties, was reached after five weeks of warfare in Khartoum and outbursts of violence in other parts of Sudan, including the western region of Darfur. The fighting pits Sudan's army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and has worsened a humanitarian crisis, forced more than 1.3-million people to flee their homes and threatened to destabilise the wider region.
The army, led by career officer Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, relies on air power while the RSF, commanded by former militia leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, has spread out and taken cover in Khartoum's streets.
It is unclear whether either side has gained an edge in a conflict that threatens to destabilise regional countries. Clashes between rival military factions broke out on Wednesday in Khartoum and other cities, residents said.
The ceasefire was agreed to on Saturday following talks in Jeddah mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US. Previous ceasefire announcements have failed to stop the fighting. In statements late on Wednesday, the army and RSF accused each other of violating the agreement.
The RSF said it was forced to defend itself against land, artillery and air strikes by the army. The army in turn accused the RSF of attacks on the country’s mint, army airbases and several cities west of the capital.
The conflict erupted in mid-April as plans for an internationally backed political transition toward elections under a civilian government were set to be finalised.
Many residents are struggling to survive as they face prolonged water and power cuts, a collapse of health services and widespread lawlessness and looting.
Sudan was facing severe humanitarian pressures even before the conflict broke out.
More than 1-million people have been displaced within Sudan and 319,000 have fled to neighbouring countries, some of which are similarly impoverished and have a history of internal conflict, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Many have crossed into Chad and Egypt in the last few days, said Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA drags down regional growth, AfDB report says
Air strikes pound Khartoum
Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.