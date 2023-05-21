World / Africa

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

The Saudi- and US-brokered weeklong ceasefire is due to come into effect on Monday evening

21 May 2023 - 16:25 Khalid Abdelaziz and Mohamed Nureldin
Saudi Arabian foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud speaks to the press as representatives of the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces stand next to him in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 20 2023. Picture: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT/REUTERS
Saudi Arabian foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud speaks to the press as representatives of the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces stand next to him in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 20 2023. Picture: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT/REUTERS

Khartoum — Sporadic fighting between Sudan’s warring factions could be heard in the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday, residents said, after a Saudi- and US-brokered deal for a weeklong ceasefire raised hopes of a pause in the five-week conflict.

The deal, signed by the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is due to come into effect on Monday evening with an internationally supported monitoring mechanism. It also allows for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Repeated ceasefire announcements since the conflict started on April 15 have failed to stop the fighting, but the Jeddah deal marks the first time the sides have signed a truce agreement after negotiations.

Analysts say it is unclear whether army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan or RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, are able to enforce a ceasefire on the ground. Both have previously indicated they are seeking victory in the war, and neither travelled to Jeddah.

Since the war began, 1.1-million people have fled their homes, moving either within Sudan or to neighbouring countries, creating a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilise the region.

Those still in Khartoum are struggling to survive amid mass looting, a collapse in health services, and dwindling supplies of food, fuel, power and water. Witnesses reported the sound of clashes in central and southern Khartoum on Sunday.

Safaa Ibrahim, a Khartoum resident, said by phone that she hopes the deal will bring an end to the conflict. “We’re tired of this war. We’ve been chased away from our homes, and the family has scattered between towns in Sudan and Egypt,” she said. “We want to return to normal life and safety. Al-Burhan and Hemedti have to respect people’s desire for life.”

According to the text of the Jeddah deal, a committee including three representatives from each of the warring parties, three from Saudi Arabia and three from the US would monitor the ceasefire.

People move boxes after an Indian Air Force flight that landed with medical aid in Sudan's capital Khartoum, May 18 2023. Picture: IBRAHIM MOHAMMED/REUTERS
People move boxes after an Indian Air Force flight that landed with medical aid in Sudan's capital Khartoum, May 18 2023. Picture: IBRAHIM MOHAMMED/REUTERS

The war erupted in Khartoum over plans for the generals, who seized full power in a 2021 coup, to sign up to a transition towards elections under a civilian government. Burhan and Hemedti had held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council since former leader Omar al-Bashir was overthrown during a 2019 popular uprising.

The Jeddah talks focused on allowing in aid and restoring essential services. Mediators say further talks will be needed to seek the removal of forces from urban areas to broker a permanent peace deal with civilian involvement.

“The people of Khartoum are waiting for the truce and the opening of humanitarian corridors,” said Mohamed Hamed, an activist in the capital. “The health situation is getting worse day after day.”

A UN bulletin said 34 attacks on healthcare facilities have been verified during the conflict, and looting of humanitarian supplies and attacks on health facilities have continued since the two sides signed commitments to protect aid supplies and civilian infrastructure in Jeddah on May 11.

Senior army general Yassir al-Atta told Sudan state TV that the army has been trying to remove the RSF from homes, schools and hospitals.

Millions of civilians have been trapped as the army has used air strikes and shelling to target the RSF forces that embedded themselves in residential areas early in the fighting.

Asked about calls from tribal leaders for civilians to be armed, Atta said this is not required but residents being attacked in their homes should be able to act in self-defence. “Let them arm themselves to protect themselves; that is a natural right,” he said.

Since the conflict began, unrest has flared in other parts of Sudan, especially the western region of Darfur. A total of 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organisation, though the true death toll is believed to be a lot higher.

Reuters

