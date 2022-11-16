×

World / Africa

Kenyatta calls for urgent intervention in DRC fighting

Kenya’s former president visits the volatile region in his capacity as AU peace envoy

16 November 2022 - 20:08 Djaffar Al Katanty and Paul Lorgerie
Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Goma — Kenya’s former president Uhuru Kenyatta called on Wednesday for urgent intervention in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where fighting between the army and M23 rebels has flared again in the last week causing hundreds to flee their homes.

During a visit to the city of Goma, in eastern DRC, and a nearby camp for displaced people, Kenyatta encountered tens of thousands of people living rough on roadsides.

Described by a UN special envoy as increasingly acting as a conventional army, M23 fighters have staged a major offensive this year, seizing territory and sparking a diplomatic row between the DRC and Rwanda.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of backing the M23, an allegation supported by “solid evidence”, according to UN experts. Kigali firmly denies any involvement.

Kenyatta was visiting the DRC as regional bloc East African Community (EAC) facilitator and AU peace envoy, aiming to cool tensions between the two countries, and end the conflict unfolding along their shared border.

Minutes before Kenyatta’s visit to the Kanyaruchinya camp outside Goma, people in Congolese army uniforms shot in the air, causing panic and thousands of people to flee, a Reuters journalist said. The army and rebels blamed each other for the incident.

Kenyatta’s work has been “severely hampered by the unfolding dreadful humanitarian crisis in and around Goma”, Kenya’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Kenya deployed an unknown number of troops to eastern DRC to join an East African regional force tasked with ending decades of bloodshed.

Kenyatta said rebel groups and their backers had not honoured pledges, made at peace talks earlier this year in Nairobi, to remain in their positions.

Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the UN’s largest peacekeeping forces, more than 100 armed groups continue to operate across large swathes of eastern DRC. 

Jeff Nyagah, the Kenyan commander of the new EAC force, said the diplomatic process was the priority, alongside disarmament and demobilisation of armed groups.

“If those two tracks fail, we will of course use the force during a joint operation with the (Congolese army),” he told a news conference in Goma.

Reuters  

Africa deserves right to use natural gas reserves, says AfDB head Adesina

Akinwumi Adesina warns the continent has 600-million people in energy poverty
World
1 day ago

Nigerian challenges Britain over Biafran separatist’s alleged rendition

Nigeria court  dropped seven terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu but did not acquit him
World
1 day ago

Ethiopia and Tigray rivals sign deal on humanitarian access

The declaration is expected to boost efforts by the AU mediators following unexpected diplomatic breakthrough in SA on November 2
World
2 days ago
