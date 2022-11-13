×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Nairobi talks

Ethiopia and Tigray rivals sign deal on humanitarian access

The declaration aims to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, provide security guarantees to aid workers, protect civilians and establish a joint committee to oversee implementation

13 November 2022 - 23:48 Ayenat Mersie
Former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta from Kenya and Nigeria's Olusegun Obasanjo attend the signing ceremony between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces in Nairobi, Kenya, November 12 2022. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
Former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta from Kenya and Nigeria's Olusegun Obasanjo attend the signing ceremony between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces in Nairobi, Kenya, November 12 2022. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

Nairobi — The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the road map for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in SA this month.

Representatives from the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have been meeting in Nairobi since Monday to reach agreement on various aspects related to the implementation of the peace pact signed in Pretoria.

Saturday’s declaration is expected to boost efforts by the AU mediators to try to resolve a two-year conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in the Horn of Africa country.

It will facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, provide security guarantees to aid workers, ensure the protection of civilians and establish a joint committee to oversee implementation, mediators said.

The deal will be put into effect “immediately”, mediator Olusegun Obasanjo told a news conference before the signing.

Both sides said they were committed to the declaration, stressing it was the only way to restore peace and stability.

“We will fully dedicate ourselves to implementing the Pretoria agreement and this declaration,” said Birhanu Jula, a senior Ethiopian military official and one of the government representatives at the talks.

Ethiopian military officials and TPLF had reached an agreement on the disarmament of TPLF fighters and entry of the Ethiopian military into the Tigrayan capital of Mekele, the federal government said in a statement issued after the signing.

One of TPLF's representatives, Gen Tadesse Werede, said the declaration on implementation had given them hope that the suffering of the people in Tigray would end.

Asked if it included accountability for war crimes, Uhuru Kenyatta, another mediator and former president of Kenya, said that would come “when the guns are silenced and the dire humanitarian situation is addressed”.

“There shall be severe sanctions against anyone who commits atrocities against civilians,” he said.

The two sides agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities in an unexpected diplomatic breakthrough in SA on November 2.

Immediate humanitarian access will be welcome relief in a region where hundreds of thousands face famine conditions.

On Friday Ethiopia’s government said international aid was “allowed and ready” to move into Tigray.

Agencies were preparing to send an aid convoy to Alamata in southern Tigray this week, and working out the final details for getting aid to other areas, a senior humanitarian official in Ethiopia told Reuters on Saturday.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Explosion in central Istanbul kills six and ...
World / Europe
2.
Donetsk battles are hell, Ukraine’s Zelensky says ...
World / Europe
3.
Slow COP27 progress fuels worry over climate deal
World / Africa
4.
Senate victory is vindication of Democrats’ ...
World / Americas
5.
Ethiopia and Tigray rivals sign deal on ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.