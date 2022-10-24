The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
A rise in debt ratios due to absorbing Eskom’s debt is unlikely to be a concern for the credit rating agencies
The independent panel to determine whether the president has a case to answer regarding Phala Phala allegations
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
President Joe Biden signed an executive order that includes the authority to ban US companies from doing business in Nicaragua’s gold industry
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Talks are yet to start between leaders from the two sides of the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, following the arrival of their respective delegations in SA over the past two days.
The location of the meeting has been kept under wraps due to the sensitivity of the process and for security reasons, an official said.
Talks on Tigray region yet to get under way
The location of the meeting has been kept under wraps due to the sensitivity of the process and for security reasons,
