Lagos — Nigeria’s national power grid collapsed on Monday leaving many parts of the country without power, electricity distribution companies said.
The grid has collapsed at least four times this year, which authorities blame on technical problems. Last month workers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) went on strike and temporarily shut the grid.
Electricity distribution firms, known as Discos, said the outage occurred earlier on Monday and they were working with TCN to restore supplies. They did not say what had caused the outage.
Nigeria has installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts but produces about a quarter of that, leaving many Nigerians and businesses reliant on diesel-powered generators. Diesel prices have soared since the start of the year.
The nation’s fragile power grid and its precarious energy supply, are often cited by businesses as a major issue hindering growth in Africa’s biggest economy.
Reuters
Nigeria suffers nationwide blackout as grid fails
Large parts of Africa’s most populous country in the dark as authorities scramble to restore power
