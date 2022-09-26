×

World / Africa

Nigeria suffers nationwide blackout as grid fails

Large parts of Africa’s most populous country in the dark as authorities scramble to restore power

26 September 2022 - 18:08 Agency Staff
Electric wires are pictured in Ojuelegba district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. File photo: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE
Electric wires are pictured in Ojuelegba district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. File photo: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Lagos — Nigeria’s national power grid collapsed on Monday leaving many parts of the country without power, electricity distribution companies said.

The grid has collapsed at least four times this year, which authorities blame on technical problems. Last month workers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) went on strike and temporarily shut the grid.

Electricity distribution firms, known as Discos, said the outage occurred earlier on Monday and they were working with TCN to restore supplies. They did not say what had caused the outage.

Nigeria has installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts but produces about a quarter of that, leaving many Nigerians and businesses reliant on diesel-powered generators. Diesel prices have soared since the start of the year.

The nation’s fragile power grid and its precarious energy supply, are often cited by businesses as a major issue hindering growth in Africa’s biggest economy. 

Reuters

Soaring energy prices imperil competitiveness of Europe’s industrial giants

The continent is paying seven times as much for natural gas as the US
News
1 day ago

Ukraine war diverts attention from emission cut promises

Only 19 out of 193 countries that vowed more ambitious greenhouse gas targets have done so ahead of COP27
News
3 hours ago

Chinese firms in Myanmar eye liquid gas from Russia

Power companies ask junta for help in importing liquefied natural gas
News
4 days ago

UK unveils £40bn subsidy scheme to cut soaring energy bills

Liz Truss's government cuts business energy prices by about half
News
5 days ago
