Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens
Some patients told to wait four-and-a-half years for operations as the number waiting for procedures jumps from 7,288 to 11,194
ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December
Companies are being forced to recondition existing pumps to meet high demand in oilfields
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The measure is aimed at avoiding technical defaults at some companies as soon as Monday
With the utility back in the starting team at flyhalf the team played with more variety and even audaciousness than before
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Durban’s water crisis has spiralled out of control and the city, with a R55bn budget, has no money allocated to tackle the situation. While the carnage is often blamed on the April floods, civil society and other stakeholders claim that years of poor infrastructure management has worsened the situation.
City bosses paint a bleak picture and speak of a growing population that was not included in their plans. Ednick Msweli, head of water and sanitation in eThekwini, estimates that replacement of the bulk water infrastructure would cost close to R10bn. “Replacement of sewerage infrastructure, aged and not properly maintained, would cost about R4.5bn,” he said...
Durban water crisis worsening and no money allocated to deal with it
Many blame poor infrastructure for the city’s water problems as officials paint a bleak picture of a growing population not included in their plans
