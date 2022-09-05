Monsoon onslaught causes ‘infrastructure collapse’ in Indian tech capital

Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Bengaluru — Large parts of India’s tech capital, Bengaluru, were under water on Monday after torrential rains uprooted trees, caused crippling traffic jams, and forced offices to issue work-from-home orders to employees, raising fears of further disruptions through the week.
The Bangalore Urban District on Sunday received 28.1mm rainfall, 368% more than the average, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department. The city has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.
Bengaluru, home to various global companies as well as home-grown start-ups, has established itself as an important business centre in the country’s southern region.
“Bengaluru and south interior Karnataka are likely to get heavy rainfall until Friday. From Saturday, rainfall activity will go down,” said a senior weather official with IMD based in Pune.
On Monday sources told Reuters that Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group had asked their employees to work from home. IT major Wipro and Walmart’s Flipkart said they had asked employees to work from home.
“After two years of work from home, companies are coming back and infrastructure has completely collapsed,” said Krishna Kumar, GM at the Outer Ring Road Companies Association. The group represents firms whose offices are located on the Outer Ring Road, which acts as a major connector in the city.
“Authorities need to focus on scaling up the infrastructure,” Kumar said.
Monday’s flooding forced citizens to empty basements and parking lots, spend more time on the roads in traffic and face power outages in places.
“Right now, we are all living in fear,” said Deepa Babu, a psychologist who counsels adolescent children and lives in Rainbow Drive, an enclave near the city’s major tech hubs. “Yesterday the boundary wall next to our house just collapsed,” she added.
Monsoon onslaught causes ‘infrastructure collapse’ in Indian tech capital
Offices in Bengaluru issue work-from-home orders as floods and uprooted trees create traffic havoc
