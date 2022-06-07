Oando enters deal with Lagos government to provide electric mass transit buses
The initiative is to help Nigeria reach its climate obligations of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
07 June 2022 - 21:17
Nigeria-based oil driller Oando has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority to provide a sustainable road transport system in the city.
In Lagos’s mission to become a sustainable city, the public-private partnership will see Oando’s renewable energy business provide the means to facilitate the deployment of electric mass transit buses, charging centres and supporting charging infrastructure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now