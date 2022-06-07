World / Africa Oando enters deal with Lagos government to provide electric mass transit buses The initiative is to help Nigeria reach its climate obligations of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 B L Premium

Nigeria-based oil driller Oando has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority to provide a sustainable road transport system in the city.

In Lagos’s mission to become a sustainable city, the public-private partnership will see Oando’s renewable energy business provide the means to facilitate the deployment of electric mass transit buses, charging centres and supporting charging infrastructure...