Market upheavals frustrate UN climate pact

Six months after the world agreed in Glasgow to a UN climate pact with bold new targets, political and business leaders are grappling with how to cut carbon emissions amid an energy crisis, volatile markets and an economic downturn.

As oil and gas prices soar due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some countries have turned to other fuels, including coal, to meet their energy needs. Meanwhile, financial market ructions have complicated plans to raise the trillions of dollars needed for the energy transition away from fossil fuels...