Market upheavals frustrate UN climate pact
29 May 2022 - 07:36
Six months after the world agreed in Glasgow to a UN climate pact with bold new targets, political and business leaders are grappling with how to cut carbon emissions amid an energy crisis, volatile markets and an economic downturn.
As oil and gas prices soar due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some countries have turned to other fuels, including coal, to meet their energy needs. Meanwhile, financial market ructions have complicated plans to raise the trillions of dollars needed for the energy transition away from fossil fuels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now