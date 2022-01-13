Africa CDC talking to Pfizer for supplies of Covid drug

Africa’s top public health body is in talks with Pfizer to secure supplies of its antiviral Paxlovid pills for treating Covid-19, its director said on Thursday.

Paxlovid is almost 90% effective in preventing hospitalisation and deaths, and data suggests it retains its efficacy against Omicron, Pfizer has said.

“We are in discussions with Pfizer to see what can be done to make the [Paxlovid] drugs available and accessible on the continent,,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Governments around the world are scrambling to buy Paxlovid while Merck’s Molnupiravir has faced setbacks after disappointing trial data.

Nkengasong said obtaining supplies of Covid-19 drugs was one of three strategies for combating the pandemic in Africa in 2022, along with scaling up vaccinations and expanded testing.