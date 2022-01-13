KEVIN MCCALLUM: Look out World Rugby, Rassie’s coming for you!

The off-season is almost over for Rassie Erasmus. His suspension from “any involvement of any kind in rugby union at whatever level including all off-field as well as all on-field activities for a period of two months” ends this weekend.

That may be good news for his liver and his wine collection, both of which, on the evidence of his tweets, have taken a pounding since World Rugby’s judicial committee found him guilty on six charges relating to the release of the video that time will not forget. ..