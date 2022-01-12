Sick leave due to Covid-19 cost the state R14bn

The state has spent more than R14bn on public servants who have taken sick or incapacity leave since the outbreak of Covid-19, highlighting the enormous cost of the pandemic.

This was revealed by public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo in a written parliamentary response published this week.

Between March 28 2020 and October 31 2021, 881,152 employees took the two categories of leave, public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo said in a written response to DA MP Mimmy Gondwe.

“The total cost of the public service in respect of the normal sick leave and incapacity leave for the period in point amounts to R14,346,032,476,” Dlodlo wrote.