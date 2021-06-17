World / Africa

Covid-19 cases surge in Africa with fewer than 1% fully vaccinated

SA, Tunisia, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia account for most of the new cases, says WHO regional director

17 June 2021 - 19:49 Omar Mohammed and Maggie Fick
Kenyan tour guide, Daniel Ole Kissipan, receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus disease under the COVAX scheme, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 27 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI
Nairobi  — Covid-19 cases rose by over 20% week on week in nearly two dozen African countries and progress on vaccinating Africans is proceeding slowly, with just 0.79% of people on the continent fully vaccinated, senior health officials said on Thursday.

“Africa is in the midst of a full blown third wave.... We’ve seen in India and elsewhere how quickly Covid-19 can rebound and overwhelm health systems,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, told a news conference.

New cases are up nearly 30% in the past week and deaths are up by 15%, she said, with five countries — SA, Tunisia, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia — accounting for 76% of the new cases.

The continent of 1.3-billion people has not yet been battered with an emergency during the pandemic on the scale of that recently faced India, but officials including Moeti continue to warn that such a catastrophe could hit.

African nations lack sufficient numbers of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, and would be even more overwhelmed than India if cases surged in a similar way, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned in April.

Africa has reported more than 5-million Covid-19 cases, representing 2.9% of total cases globally, according to the Africa CDC.

Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told reporters in a separate news conference on Thursday that amid quickly rising cases in many countries, progress on vaccination campaigns is slow.

Four African countries have not begun vaccination campaigns, but the WHO said on Thursday that Tanzania plans to request to join the Covax global vaccine-sharing facility. This was the latest sign of the country’s change of tack after the death of its Covid-19 sceptic president in March.

The aim of Covax is to help poorer countries vaccinate their people.

Both Moeti and Nkengasong stressed that African nations carrying out vaccinations at a relatively good pace were running out of stocks.

Five African countries — Sao Tome and Principe, Morocco, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Libya — have used 90% or more of their vaccine stocks, according to the WHO.

Nkengasong welcomed the G7’s pledge of 1-billion shots, but said the news should be put in the right context. “The1-billion doses are not here now. We are hoping they will be here soon.”

Reuters 

A Kenyan man receives a AstraZeneca/Oxford shot in Nairobi, Kenya, April 27 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI
