World / Africa

Zambia seeks debt restructuring under G20 framework

07 February 2021 - 16:24 Joe Bavier
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV

Zambia, which became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default late last year, says it has requested a restructuring of its debt under a new framework supported by the Group of 20 (G20) economies.

The precarious debt burdens of a number of African nations have worsened due to the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Zambia did not make payment of a coupon on one of its dollar bonds in November, sending it into default.

The G20 initially offered the world’s poorest countries temporary payment relief on debt owed to official creditors under its debt service suspension initiative. In November, it also launched a new framework designed to tackle unsustainable debt stocks.

Zambia is due to begin negotiations to establish a relief programme with the IMF next week. In its statement, the finance ministry said debt treatment under the framework would be based on the debt sustainability analysis prepared in collaboration with the IMF.

All G20 and Paris Club creditors are expected to coordinate their engagement with Zambia via the common framework, the statement said.

Finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu reiterated his country’s commitment to transparency and equal treatment of all creditors during the restructuring process. “Our application to benefit from the G20 Common Framework will hopefully reassure all creditors of our commitment to such treatment," he said.

Analysts said the request had been expected and was a positive move. “The key remains making progress towards resolving the default and moving towards an IMF programme with a credible macro framework," said Raza Agha, head of emerging markets credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management.

Zambia’s sovereign dollar bonds were little changed at just over 50c in the dollar.

Last week, Chad became the first country to request debt restructuring under the new framework. Ethiopia said it would also use the G20 initiative.

Investors have been trying to gauge how using the framework, which foresees participation by private creditors, could affect access to international capital markets.

Credit ratings agencies have warned that even delaying coupon payments on Eurobonds would constitute a default. But some have accused private creditors of not doing their bit in debt relief efforts. World Bank chief David Malpass criticised them for hitching a “free ride" on debt service suspension initiative relief.

“As the G20 works out this process, it is essential that they compel the private sector to participate," said Eric LeCompte of Jubilee USA, which lobbies for debt relief for poor nations.

Zambia’s $3bn in outstanding Eurobonds is not its only debt. It owes $3.5bn in bilateral debt, $2.1bn to multilaterals and $2.9bn to other commercial lenders. It owes about $3bn to China and Chinese entities.

Some of Zambia’s private creditors have said a lack of transparency regarding debt owed to China has created an obstacle to their talks with the government.

China has agreed to participate in the G20’s common framework, which observers expect will require creditors and countries seeking restructuring to be more forthcoming with information.

Reuters

Zambia is not thinking of taking over mining firms by force, assures minister

The minister’s comments may ease concerns among investors in companies including First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold
World
2 days ago

Anglo must address its poor legacy of harming communities

The Kabwe lead mine in Zambia was within the Anglo group for 50 years and generations of people have suffered from lead poisoning
Opinion
2 days ago

Zambia misses 2027 Eurobond payment, finance ministry says

The country became Africa’s first  during the pandemic to default  in   2020
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Setting climate change in stone by petrifying ...
World
3.
Lessons from Israel’s Covid-19 vaccination ...
World / Middle East
4.
Switzerland plays catch-up on vaccines
World / Europe
5.
How the container crisis has affected global food ...
World

Related Articles

Zambia shoots itself in the foot as hard-nosed Glencore cuts and runs

Companies

Vedanta settles all claims by Zambian villagers over pollution

Companies / Mining

Kristalina Georgieva: ‘We are in a resilient place but cannot take stability ...

Opinion

EXCLUSIVE: Anglo to hold serious policy talks in Zambia, says CEO Cutifani

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.