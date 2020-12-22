Companies / Mining EXCLUSIVE: Anglo to hold serious policy talks in Zambia, says CEO Cutifani Twice-burnt Anglo American looks at copper in Zambia again, but will not invest if unfavourable, uncertain policies remain BL PREMIUM

Anglo American is tentatively venturing into Zambia and will have a serious discussion with the government over best-practice mining policies if it finds a copper deposit worth developing, says CEO Mark Cutifani.

Anglo has twice burnt its fingers in Zambia; when its mines were nationalised in the 1970s, and when it beat a hasty retreat from its ill-fated and brief foray into copper mining post-nationalisation in 2000...