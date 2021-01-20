World / Africa Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister dies from Covid-19 Sibusiso Moyo was touted as the strongest candidate to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa BL PREMIUM

Harare — Zimbabwe’s foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo, who announced the military coup that toppled Robert Mugabe and who was touted as the strongest candidate to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has died.

Moyo died from an illness related to Covid-19. Acting information minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed the death to state publication The Herald on Wednesday morning...