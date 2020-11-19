World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s diaspora remittances surge as lockdowns forced use of official channels

19 November 2020 - 21:36 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — Zimbabwe's central bank governor John Mangudya said on Thursday official remittances from the diaspora were up 45% during the January-September period from 2019  at $657.7m as Covid-19 lockdowns forced people to send cash home via official channels.

Diaspora remittances are an important source of foreign exchange for Zimbabwe, which is in the grip of its worst economic crisis in more than a decade that has seen worsened dollar shortages.

Most of Zimbabwe's more than 2-million-strong diaspora live in SA, and often send money via unofficial channels, including buses and trucks.

When Zimbabwe and SA closed their land borders as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus earlier in 2020, many Zimbabweans started to use money transfer agencies to send money to families back home.

“What this means is that money is now coming through the formal system. Therefore it is also formalisation of the economy since Covid-19. This is fantastic news,” central bank governor John Mangudya told MPs in the capital Harare.

The diaspora remittances helped drive up foreign exchange inflows to $4.76bn during the January-September period, up from $4.22bn during the same period last year, said Mangudya.

Africa-focused money transfer firms have seen a boom despite predictions from the World Bank of a historic 20% drop to $445bn in remittances to poorer countries in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced economic slump worldwide.

At the same meeting in Harare, finance minister Mthuli Ncube reiterated that the economy was expected to grow by 7.4% in 2021 after contracting by 4.1% in 2020.

He had previously projected a 4.5% contraction this year.

Reuters 

Zimbabwean teachers go back to classrooms after big pay rise

Teachers refused to go back to work in September, saying their pay had been eroded by inflation of 471.25%
World
2 days ago

Investors want Zimbabwe to end gold sales monopoly

Move to change law forcing producers to sell their output to the central bank
World
1 week ago

Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters eyes platinum mine in Zimbabwe

Peters owns  Nigeria’s biggest domestic oil producer, but has little experience in mining
World
1 week ago

Zimbabwe’s power cuts drives solar power deal between Nhimbe Fresh and SA’s Sun Exchange

Solar cells will be leased to Nhimbe at a dollar-pegged fixed price, Sun Exchange says
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump election fraud claims knocked down by ...
World / Americas
2.
Zambia says it defaulted on purpose to ensure all ...
World / Africa
3.
Ethiopia flexes economic muscles in Tigray region
World / Africa
4.
Africa’s first sovereign default during Covid-19 ...
World / Africa
5.
Hopewell Chin’ono bail ruling set for Friday
World / Africa

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: SA government endorses deception of Zimbabweans

Opinion / Editorials

Cyril Ramaphosa must know Zimbabwe is in greater peril than ever before

Opinion

Lack of political will entrenches Zimbabwe’s culture of malfeasance

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.