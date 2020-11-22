World / Africa

Nigeria slips back into recession after Covid-19 and oil price double blow

Nigeria was last in recession four years ago

22 November 2020 - 22:30 Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha
Vendors sell produce in Abuja, Nigeria. Photographer: KC NWAKALOR/BLOOMBERG
Vendors sell produce in Abuja, Nigeria. Photographer: KC NWAKALOR/BLOOMBERG

Lagos —  Nigeria has slipped into a recession after its GDP contracted for the second consecutive quarter, according to data released this weekend that showed the affect of the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil prices.

Nigeria was  last in recession in 2016, its first in a generation, and emerged the after year.

But growth has been fragile and the pandemic has hit the economy hard, amid low oil prices. The continent's top oil exporter relies on crude sales for 90% of foreign exchange earnings.

“Q3 2020 real GDP contracted for second consecutive quarter by -3.62%," Yemi Kale, the statistician-general, said on Twitter. “Cumulative GDP for the first 9 months of 2020 therefore stood at -2.48%," he added.

The oil sector contracted by 13.89% in the third quarter against growth of 6.49% in the same period a year earlier, according to data cited by Kale, while the non-oil sector shrunk by 2.51% in the three-months to September.

After Nigeria's first confirmed Covid-19 case in late February, lockdowns were imposed from late March until early May in the main cities — economic hub Lagos and the capital Abuja.

Lockdowns were also imposed in some of the country's others states and a ban was placed on interstate travel.

“The performance of the economy in Q3 2020 reflected residual effects of the restrictions to movement and economic activity implemented across the country in early Q2 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statistics office said in a report published on Saturday.

“As these restrictions were lifted, businesses reopened and international travel and trading activities resumed, some economic activities have returned to positive growth,” it said.

The government had previously said it expected the economy to contract by as much as 8.9% in 2020 in a worst-case scenario without stimulus.

Reuters

Nigeria to ratify African Continental Free Trade Area

The government had initially expressed reluctance to join the trade zone, raising questions about the viability of the continental market without ...
National
1 week ago

Global warming poses threat to Africa’s people and plants, Greenpeace warns

Heatwaves, droughts and floods could wipe out many endemic species
World
1 week ago

Nigeria exempts Dangote Cement exports from blockade

Move signals the government’s softening stance on border closure
Companies
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari misses chance to empathise

Nigerian president's failure to mention the shootings of protesters by soldiers is likely to have inflamed tensions
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Lack of action by Muhammadu Buhari enrages gangs in Lagos

A highway leading to the international airport was obstructed by blockades manned by groups of young men demanding cash from motorists
World
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Meet the Republican voters who would go to war ...
World / Americas
2.
Mitt Romney chides Trump’s efforts to overturn ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump campaign loses Pennsylvania election ...
World / Americas
4.
Newest London offices being snapped up as older ...
World / Europe
5.
Atlantic slave routes may become a memorial for ...
World

Related Articles

Burkina Faso goes to polls overshadowed by Islamist attacks

World / Africa

NEWS ANALYSIS: Africa shrugs off push for net-zero emissions to focus on growth

World / Africa

Death toll now at 16 in Uganda after Bobi Wine’s arrest

World / Africa

Conflict escalates in Ethiopia as Tigray forces fire rocket into neighbouring ...

World / Africa

A Kenyan doctor’s widow shares her Covid-19 grief

World / Africa

Zambia says it defaulted on purpose to ensure all creditors are treated equally

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.