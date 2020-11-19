World / Africa

A Kenyan doctor’s widow shares her Covid-19 grief

Nine Kenyan doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus in the past four weeks and a national strike is likely if the state fails to provide PPE

19 November 2020 - 14:11 Baz Ratner and Maggie Fick
Health workers collect samples during mass testing for the coronavirus in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Khumusalaba — When Daniel Alushula began gasping for air after contracting Covid-19 last month, all the intensive care beds in his home town hospital were taken and he had to travel about 50km to secure one.

The 60-year-old orthopaedic surgeon died a week later on October 30, his family said, one of nine Kenyan doctors to have succumbed to the virus in the past four weeks, according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

He was active in the union’s campaign to better protect doctors and their families from the risk of catching the disease while at work, fellow medic Anthony Akoto said.

Four of the nine doctors who have fallen victim to the pandemic died over the past weekend, and the union has threatened a national strike from December 6 if the government fails to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical insurance for its members, and compensation for health workers who die from Covid-19.

“We are not going to be sacrificial lambs,” its secretary-general, Chibanzi Mwachonda, said.

The health ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Up to mid-October, Covid-19 had killed just one Kenyan doctor, as travel restrictions and mandatory mask-wearing spared the country the worst of its first wave.

However, the disease has spread faster in the general population, too, since the government eased the curbs in late September, with compliance with mask-wearing and social-distancing also dropping.

As of Wednesday, the country had reported 1,313 deaths, about a quarter of which have occurred in November, and hospital beds are filling up across the country.

Before he died, Alushula tried to keep his colleagues’ spirits up.

“No need to panic, daktari”, Alushula wrote in a text message from his ICU bed to Akoto, a younger doctor he mentored at the hospital in the western district of Busia where they both worked. “You take care of the others, but I will pull through.”

Akoto said Alushula’s health insurance as a public doctor did not cover his Covid-19 treatment, which his family had to pay for themselves. His wife and two children were also infected but recovered.

Alushula had not been treating Covid-19 patients, his colleagues said, and it is unclear how he was infected.

At his funeral on Saturday, his wife Carolyne Alushula recalled his dedication. If he was called to an emergency while they were out in the car, she would often take a bus home so that he could drive a sick person to hospital.

“He treasured his calling more than anything else,” she said. 

Reuters

