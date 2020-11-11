World / Africa

Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters eyes platinum mine in Zimbabwe

Peters owns Nigeria’s biggest domestic oil producer, but has little experience in mining

11 November 2020 - 18:01 Godfrey Marawanyika
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Bravura Holdings, owned by Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters, has $1bn available for the development of a platinum mine in Zimbabwe, its country manager said.

The 3,000ha concession where it plans to dig the mine is in Selous, 80km south of Zimbabwe’s capital  Harare and close to existing platinum mines.

“From where we are now, we will go to resource definition, after that we will go to resource modelling, after mine development and then mine construction,” Lionel Mhlanga, Bravura’s manager in Zimbabwe, said in an interview at the mine on November 6. “Those are all things that should happen in the next 18 months.”

Bravura is one of a number of little-known companies that have secured platinum concessions in Zimbabwe as the government seeks to kick-start its stagnant economy.

But even established platinum miners have not announced plans to expand their operations. While Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest platinum group metal reserves, investors have been deterred by frequent changes to mining laws and currency policies.

In addition to Bravura, Russian and Cypriot companies have announced plans to invest in Zimbabwean platinum mines.

Peters owns Aiteo Group, Nigeria’s biggest domestic oil producer, but has little experience in mining.

Still, the group also intends to explore mining lithium, rare earth minerals and tin in Zimbabwe, Mhlanga said.

It is also seeking to mine cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, copper in Zambia, gold in Ghana and iron ore in Guinea, he said. Namibia and Botswana could also be options for the company, he said.

Bloomberg

Zimbabwe offers help after Islamist attack in Mozambique

Authorities in Mozambique report that more than 50 people were beheaded in the northern part of the country during attacks on several villages
World
2 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s power cuts drives solar power deal between Nhimbe Fresh and SA’s Sun Exchange

Solar cells will be leased to Nhimbe at a dollar-pegged fixed price, Sun Exchange says
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe’s keyboard warriors rise to the occasion

With Zimbabwe authorities’ responses to protest becoming increasingly heavy-handed, keyboards are the new weapon of choice for citizens intent on ...
Features
6 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: On the horns of a dilemma with chrome tax

SA ponders a tax to save its ferrochrome industry, potentially annoying China
Companies
2 days ago

Implats bounces back from lockdown

Company reports 870,000oz of refined PGMs in the three months to end-September, a 58% increase from a year ago
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
No progress as grace period on missed Zambian ...
World / Africa
2.
Joe Biden gets ready to enter White House as ...
World / Americas
3.
Scientists warn one in five Covid-19 patients ...
World
4.
Biden says Trump’s refusal to concede will not ...
World / Americas
5.
Some oil refiners are closing plants for good
World

Related Articles

Sibanye wraps up debt restructure and eyes dividends and growth

Companies / Mining

Platinum has a sound future in antipollution devices

Companies / Mining

PGM prices put plaster over lockdown wound

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.