World / Africa

Covid-19 will not affect Zimbabwe’s economy as badly as elsewhere, bullish minister says

‘I think the economy will surprise us on the upside,’ finance minister Mthuli Ncube said during an online media conference

05 October 2020 - 14:20 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Mthuli Ncube. Picture: REUTERS
Mthuli Ncube. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe’s finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience.

The Southern African nation was already grappling with runaway inflation, shortages of drugs in hospitals and strikes by public workers before the novel coronavirus arrived in March.

“I am more bullish again even during this Covid-19 moment, I think the economy will surprise us on the upside,” finance minister Mthuli Ncube said during an online media conference.

“Our prognosis is that the impact of Covid-19 overall on Zimbabwe is not as deep as in other countries,” Ncube said but declined to give details or a new economic growth forecast.

Ncube had said during a medium-term budget statement in July that the economy was set to shrink by 4.5% in 2020 owing to the fallout from the pandemic.

Ncube said the government had made significant progress on economic reforms, including cutting its wage bill from 92% of the total budget in 2017 to below 50% now and had stopped printing money and stabilised the exchange rate.

But ordinary Zimbabweans say life has become harder since Ncube was appointed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's cabinet two years ago, with salaries lagging soaring inflation of 761% and prices of basic goods rocketing up.

Electricity tariffs rose 50% last week, which would feed into inflation, but Ncube said this was necessary to keep the state power company viable and enable it to pay coal suppliers.

Most teachers have refused to return to class since schools re-opened last week for the first time since March, saying they do not earn enough to work.

Ncube said mining and agriculture would anchor an economic recovery. The government would resume token payments to creditors such as the World Bank and African Development Bank, which it owes more than $1bn, Ncube said.

Reuters

Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border

Nationals can leave SA without clearance but the gateway remains closed for general travel
World
21 hours ago

ANC says it has paid back the money for trip to Zimbabwe

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was ordered to provide President Cyril Ramaphosa with a report on why the ANC delegation flew to Zimbabwe with her ...
National
3 days ago

Ramaphosa says he gave Mapisa-Nqakula verbal permission for Zimbabwe visit

Presidency says Ramaphosa was not in Gauteng when the defence minister  asked for permission  and he only signed the relevant documentation when he ...
National
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: A reluctant Mapisa-Nqakula bills ANC hitchhikers for Zim flight

Opposition parties in parliament are preparing to grill the defence minister about the trip, and complaints have been lodged with the public protector
Opinion
4 days ago

ANC to pay R105,545 for air force trip to Zimbabwe

DA claims the amount invoiced to the party for its officials on the Harare flight is a gross under-calculation
National
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
2.
US asks Zimbabwe to help quell Islamist attacks ...
World / Africa
3.
Trump says he is feeling much better, and will be ...
World / Americas
4.
Donald Trump greets supporters from inside car ...
World / Americas
5.
Poll shows Trump’s supreme court tactic could ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Critically ill Zimbabwe’s health system is in ICU

World / Africa

Behind the mask: How Mnangagwa became Mugabe 2.0

Features / Cover Story

Drilling down in Zimbabwe’s oil fields

Features / Africa

Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers who have not been compensated

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.