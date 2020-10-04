Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border

Zimbabwean authorities have announced new regulations to partially reopen the Beitbridge border post with SA for “specific travellers” while they deliberate on when they will be ready to reopen completely.
The reopening comes after SA reopened all its ports of entry this week in line with the decision to move to level 1 of the lockdown.
