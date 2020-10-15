World / Africa

Angola grabs assets from generals close to former president

Assets seized from the two generals implicated in corruption include a brewery, vehicle assembly plant and a cement factory

15 October 2020 - 21:54 Candido Mendes
Picture: 123RF/Eleonora Konnova
Picture: 123RF/Eleonora Konnova

 Angolan prosecutors have seized assets belonging to two of former president José Eduardo dos Santos’s closest aides, the latest step in a crackdown on corruption in the southern African country.

Assets including a brewery and a vehicle assembly plant held by Gen Manuel Helder Vieira Dias, known as Kopelipa, and Leopoldino do Nascimento, known as Dino, were taken, Angola’s prosecutor’s office said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

Other assets that were seized included shares in a sugar factory and supermarket chain, a cement factory and buildings and residences.

The Wall Street Journal in October cited Angolan President Joao Lourenco as saying the previous regime and its associates siphoned off $23.79bn from the state, mostly through fraudulent contracts with government-owned companies.

Among the targets of the corruption probe are Dos Santos’s children.

Bloomberg

Ignorance and the perception of negative risk has Africa paying a high premium

Bias, and possibly discrimination, is clear in the harsh repayment terms slapped on African countries compared to the rest of the world
World
1 month ago

José Filomeno dos Santos jailed for five years

Son of former Angolan president    found guilty in  $500m corruption case
World
1 month ago

Isabel dos Santos quits Unitel board amid ‘climate of permanent conflict’

Angolan President João Lourenço has moved against those affiliated to José Eduardo dos Santos, his predecessor
Companies
2 months ago

Portugal grabs assets of Isabel Dos Santos

Government seizes stake in engineering firm Efacec Power Solutions from Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos
World
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
2.
Last Russian flight to ISS with a US crew member ...
World
3.
Australian politician admits Chinese visa scheme ...
World / Asia
4.
Biggest diplomatic crisis in years in Middle East ...
World / Middle East
5.
EU to pressure UK in talks as a trillion euros in ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Banker named in ‘Luanda Leaks’ exposé found dead

World / Africa

Angola mulling arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos

World / Africa

Dos Santos in the pudding

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.