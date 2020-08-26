EXCLUSIVE: The young woman who rose from a Harare suburb to the Formula One limelight

It was always going to be in a year as upside down as 2020 that a disparate group of events that included the killing of a black man in Minneapolis in May colliding with the hard work and lifelong ambition of a young woman from Harare on a Formula One podium in Austria in July, absent of any crowd, would provide one of the year’s most endearing moments.

But this is exactly what happened when Stephanie Travers, the 26-year-old Petronas trackside fluid engineer working with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One (F1) team, became the first black woman to stand on an F1 podium, an outstanding achievement in a sport dominated by European men.

The moment she stepped onto the podium, Travers became a powerful reminder of why it is important to eradicate gender bias, racism and inequality. Here is a woman who, through her talent, hard work and dedication, has risen to the pinnacle of motorsport, and all she required from society to seize it was a fair chance.

As with the outrage that followed the killing of George Floyd a few months before that brought the US’s long, suppressed history of racial injustice into sharp focus and highlighted the glaring reality that people of colour are still treated differently to everybody else, Travers’s incredible achievement posed a very uncomfortable question: why had it taken so long?