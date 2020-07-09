World / Africa

Covid-19 cases up 24% in Africa in past week, as official urges more safety measures

Africa had 512,039 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 11,915 deaths, as of Thursday

09 July 2020 - 11:44 George Obulutsa
Police officers on the streets of Eastleigh, Nairobi, after a Covid-related protest residents of the Nairobi suburb protested restrictions on movement patrol the streets of Eastleigh during the demonstration.
Police officers on the streets of Eastleigh, Nairobi, after a Covid-related protest residents of the Nairobi suburb protested restrictions on movement patrol the streets of Eastleigh during the demonstration.

Nairobi — African countries urgently need to scale up coronavirus testing and the use of face masks, a regional disease control body said on Thursday, as the epidemic gains traction across the continent with confirmed cases topping 500,000.

John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said new cases were up 24% in Africa in the past week.

“The pandemic is gaining full momentum,” he told a virtual news conference from Addis Ababa.

“We must adopt an aggressive and bold approach: #maskonallfaces, ramp up test, trace and treat, strengthen community response. This will save lives and save [the] economy,” he said on Twitter.

Africa had 512,039 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 11,915 deaths, as of Thursday, data from governments and the World Health Organisation showed.

Five countries account for 71% of infections, Nkengasong said: Egypt, Nigeria, SA, Ghana and Algeria.

A shortage of reliable data afflicts many African nations, and some governments have been reluctant to acknowledge epidemics or to expose crumbling health systems to outside scrutiny. Other nations are too poor or conflict-ridden to carry out significant testing.

Many have also started gradually easing lockdowns to reopen hard-hit economies, though governments are conscious that opening up too quickly could lead to a spike in new cases.

Reuters

Learning from Covid-19 could mean ‘greater economic security’, Ramaphosa says

The president was addressing the virtual International Labour Organisation global summit on Covid-19 on Wednesday
National
20 hours ago

Western Cape premier Alan Winde in isolation after contracting Covid-19

Winde says he is at higher risk of developing more serious illness because he is over 55-years-old and has diabetes
National
21 hours ago

Government puts R18m into quest to produce local Covid-19 test kits

Awards for developing rapid test kits arise from urgent need to source components locally amid  surge in demand
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe farmers offered $3.5bn to settle old ...
World / Africa
2.
Harvard and MIT to sue Donald Trump ...
World / Americas
3.
Portugal grabs assets of Isabel Dos Santos
World
4.
Kenya’s Amina Mohamed joins last-minute ...
World
5.
US-China relations are in the ‘Ice Age’, and not ...
World

Related Articles

The great Gauteng crunch: which hospitals can withstand Covid-19?

Features

Media24 closing print titles as Covid-19 hogs the headlines

Companies

Covid: Top brands to lose R65bn

News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.