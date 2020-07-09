The great Gauteng crunch: which hospitals can withstand Covid-19?
As Gauteng becomes the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic in SA, the province’s health-care system is facing a number of serious challenges
09 July 2020 - 05:00
The storm has arrived."That’s how the Gauteng health department describes the situation in the province as cases of Covid-19 mount at an alarming rate.
Gauteng now has the most active coronavirus cases in the country, accounting for about 44% of SA’s cases recorded at the beginning of this month — and it’s bracing for many more. Newly detected infections in the province increased by 120% over the 11-day period from June 25 (28,746 cases), reaching 63,404 on July 5.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now