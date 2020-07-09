Features The great Gauteng crunch: which hospitals can withstand Covid-19? As Gauteng becomes the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic in SA, the province’s health-care system is facing a number of serious challenges BL PREMIUM

The storm has arrived."That’s how the Gauteng health department describes the situation in the province as cases of Covid-19 mount at an alarming rate.

Gauteng now has the most active coronavirus cases in the country, accounting for about 44% of SA’s cases recorded at the beginning of this month — and it’s bracing for many more. Newly detected infections in the province increased by 120% over the 11-day period from June 25 (28,746 cases), reaching 63,404 on July 5.