PODCAST | Vietnamese-style, Africa-focused fintech innovation

Binkabi’s Quan Le unpacks how blockchain tech and Vietnamese smarts can increase international trade participation for African farmers

05 March 2020 - 13:09 Andile Masuku
Andile Masuku catches up with Binkabi CEO Quan Le to learn how his company is working to lower the world's reliance on the dollar for imports and exports.

Listen in to hear how Quan and his team are cutting out middlemen by turning agricultural commodities into tradeable assets and automatically matching inbound and outbound trades, which enables farmers to directly participate in global trade networks and retain more profits from their harvest.

Binkabi is a London-headquartered, cross-border physical commodity trading platform, which primarily operates in developing countries.

They leverage blockchain technology to solve for the complex frictions that characterise international agriculture supply chains.

Quan is a Vietnamese finance professional, who previously worked at PwC London as an auditor and, later, in mergers and acquisitions. During his more than 16-year tenure at the firm, he worked with leading financial institutions in emerging markets in both Asia and Africa.

