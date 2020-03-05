PODCAST | Vietnamese-style, Africa-focused fintech innovation

Binkabi is a London-headquartered, cross-border physical commodity trading platform, which primarily operates in developing countries.

They leverage blockchain technology to solve for the complex frictions that characterise international agriculture supply chains.

Quan is a Vietnamese finance professional, who previously worked at PwC London as an auditor and, later, in mergers and acquisitions. During his more than 16-year tenure at the firm, he worked with leading financial institutions in emerging markets in both Asia and Africa.

This podcast is brought to you by African Tech Roundup in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.

• African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa’s emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.