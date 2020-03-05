AFRICAN TECH ROUNDUP
PODCAST | Vietnamese-style, Africa-focused fintech innovation
Binkabi’s Quan Le unpacks how blockchain tech and Vietnamese smarts can increase international trade participation for African farmers
Andile Masuku catches up with Binkabi CEO Quan Le to learn how his company is working to lower the world's reliance on the dollar for imports and exports.
Listen in to hear how Quan and his team are cutting out middlemen by turning agricultural commodities into tradeable assets and automatically matching inbound and outbound trades, which enables farmers to directly participate in global trade networks and retain more profits from their harvest.
Binkabi is a London-headquartered, cross-border physical commodity trading platform, which primarily operates in developing countries.
They leverage blockchain technology to solve for the complex frictions that characterise international agriculture supply chains.
Quan is a Vietnamese finance professional, who previously worked at PwC London as an auditor and, later, in mergers and acquisitions. During his more than 16-year tenure at the firm, he worked with leading financial institutions in emerging markets in both Asia and Africa.
This podcast is brought to you by African Tech Roundup in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.
• African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa’s emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.