KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Yay, tech will save the planet! Ah, but here comes Trump
21 January 2020 - 19:38
Greta Thunberg and Donald Trump, as well as scores of politicians, activists and business people, have descended on Davos, Switzerland this week for the latest iteration of the World Economic Forum (WEF), where the theme is largely issues of sustainability.
The WEF is launching “Frontier 2030 — a new Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for Global Goals Platform” — supported by findings in its recently released report Unlocking Technology for the Global Goals.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.