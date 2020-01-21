Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Yay, tech will save the planet! Ah, but here comes Trump BL PREMIUM

Greta Thunberg and Donald Trump, as well as scores of politicians, activists and business people, have descended on Davos, Switzerland this week for the latest iteration of the World Economic Forum (WEF), where the theme is largely issues of sustainability.

The WEF is launching “Frontier 2030 — a new Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for Global Goals Platform” — supported by findings in its recently released report Unlocking Technology for the Global Goals.