World / Africa

Zimbabwe court clears opposition official of subversion

Job Sikhala, deputy national chair of the MDC, was found not guilty by a judge that ruled his political commentary is allowed by the constitution

14 February 2020 - 14:42 Reuters
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Harare — A court in southern Zimbabwe ruled on Friday that an opposition official was not guilty of trying to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa, moments after proceedings were halted when police fired teargas to disperse supporters, his lawyer said.

Job Sikhala, who faced up to 20 years in jail if he had been convicted, was arrested in July last year on charges of attempting to subvert Mnangagwa’s government.

Sikhala, who is the deputy national chair and lawmaker of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), denied the accusation. He had asked the court to drop the charges saying the state had failed to prove he had a case to answer.

Lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said high court judge Garainesu Mawadze in Masvingo, 300km south of the capital Harare, found Sikhala not guilty.

The state’s evidence hinged on a video that circulated on social media last year in which Sikhala appeared to tell supporters at a rally that his party would overthrow Mnangagwa before the next elections in 2023.

“The judge ruled that political commentary is allowed by the constitution and that his utterances do not disclose an offence. He has been acquitted,” Mtetwa said.

Outside the court, police had fired teargas to disperse supporters of Sikhala and fumes filtered into the courtroom, forcing a suspension of proceedings.

Dozens of government opponents have faced subversion charges, with critics saying this shows the government is muzzling the opposition by reverting to harsh security laws from the era of Robert Mugabe, who died last September.

Political tension has increased as Zimbabwe grapples with its worst economic crisis in a decade.

Zimbabwe remains a deeply polarised country, with the MDC refusing to recognise Mnangagwa’s victory in the 2018 presidential vote, that was expected to draw a line on the country’s history of contested election outcome.

Reuters

Thabo Mbeki hopes to help solve Zimbabwe’s political crisis

The former SA president helped mediate talks between the Zimbabwe president and opposition leader, and will return before the end of the year
World
1 month ago

Zimbabwe police beat opposition supporters in Harare

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ‘gone back to the script of tyranny’
World
2 months ago

Zimbabwe threatens to cut off relations with US

The attack came after the US ambassador to Zimbabwe said corruption, not sanctions, are behind the country’s economic crisis
World
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Huthi rebels drop ‘tax’ threat on aid getting to ...
World
2.
Anger, frustration, daily deaths — living with ...
World / Asia
3.
Zimbabwe court clears opposition official of ...
World / Africa
4.
On the US presidential campaign trail with ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

I know you are suffering, Emmerson Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans

World / Africa

Zanu-PF starts annual feast amid drought, food shortages in Zimbabwe

World / Africa

Tackle corruption to get more support, EU tells Zimbabwe

World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s money merry-go-round

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.