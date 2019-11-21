World / Africa Tackle corruption to get more support, EU tells Zimbabwe EU ambassador Timo Olkkonen also urges political reforms in the troubled country BL PREMIUM

The European Union’s (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen on Thursday told President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to tackle corruption if it wants to unlock financial support from the bloc.

Speaking during the first ministerial dialogue between Zimbabwe's government and the EU in more than two decades, Olkkonen also urged political reforms.