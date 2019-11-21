Tackle corruption to get more support, EU tells Zimbabwe
EU ambassador Timo Olkkonen also urges political reforms in the troubled country
21 November 2019 - 20:46
The European Union’s (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen on Thursday told President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to tackle corruption if it wants to unlock financial support from the bloc.
Speaking during the first ministerial dialogue between Zimbabwe's government and the EU in more than two decades, Olkkonen also urged political reforms.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.