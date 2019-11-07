Zimbabwe’s money merry-go-round

Zimbabwe is trying everything in the book to address a currency crisis that has undermined its productive capacity and threatened its economic sustainability. But its measures so far seem to have had little effect.

The country has since last year flirted with policy reforms aimed at stabilising the flagging financial sector. These began in October 2018, with the separation of local and foreign currency accounts — a tacit recognition by the government that the US dollar-denominated local bond notes and electronic balances were not of equal value to the greenback.

Then, in February, the country’s multiple local currencies — electronic and mobile money, and the bond notes that had been introduced in 2016 to alleviate a cash crunch — were merged into the real-time gross settlement dollar, or RTGS$. Unpegged, it originally floated against the dollar at a rate of 2.5:1 — but soon lost its purchase.

In June, finance minister Mthuli Ncube took matters a step further, banning the use of foreign currencies in local exchange and reintroducing the Zimbabwe dollar (as the amalgamated currency would now be known). The objective — largely scorned by the opposition at the time — was to reintroduce a local currency and relieve a severe cash shortage.

Ncube also hoped to address a misalignment that had developed between the value of electronic money and bond notes due to a shortage of cash. Currency traders had begun charging mobile wallet holders a premium of up to 50% to access their funds, giving rise to a situation in which goods were priced differently depending on the form of payment. Mobile payment attracted a higher price because of the premium the retailer would have to pay to withdraw that money.