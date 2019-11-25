World

Malaysia to send waste back to UK

25 November 2019 - 18:15 Anuradha Raghu
A container filled with plastic waste from Australia is seen on May 28 2019 before shipping back to the country of origin in Port Klang, west of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Picture: AFP/ MOHD RASFAN
A container filled with plastic waste from Australia is seen on May 28 2019 before shipping back to the country of origin in Port Klang, west of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Picture: AFP/ MOHD RASFAN

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia will return 42 containers of illegal plastic waste to the UK, which has agreed to take them back, as the Southeast Asian nation continues its fight against becoming the world’s dumping ground for trash.

The containers, which arrived at Penang Port between March 2018 and March 2019, were classified as illegal because they failed to comply with the necessary paperwork, according to a joint statement by Malaysia’s ministry of energy, science, technology, environment and climate change and the British high commission in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Malaysia joins governments in Asia, including the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, which are pushing back against unwanted rubbish from overseas that has accumulated within their borders and led to illegal recycling, open burning, as well as illnesses tied to water and air pollution.

The agreement to repatriate the containers came after the UK’s environmental agency visited Malaysia in response to news of illegal plastic trash in the country, according to the statement.

“This co-operation signifies a recognition that plastic pollution is a global issue which requires commitment from various countries to address the problem,” said Malaysia’s environment minister Yeo Bee Yin. “We hope the co-operation and understanding between Malaysia and the UK will set an example for other countries.”

Malaysia in 2018 permanently banned imports of plastic scrap waste, and Yeo has vowed to send back garbage that entered the country illegally.

Authorities and shipping agents are working on repatriation of the trash. British high commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay said the step, in accordance with the Basel Convention, reflects the UK’s “commitment to fighting the illegal plastic waste trade”. The commission is working with Malaysia on issues related to tackling plastic pollution and mitigating its use, environmental conservation and climate change.

Bloomberg 

How SA teams help Interpol curb waste dumping

As Asian countries turn away rubbish from developed world, dumpers set sights on less guarded states, writes Pieter van der Merwe
National
5 months ago

Lots more fish to fry if SA’s exclusive economic zone is extended

Various benefits may follow if SA’s coastal waters are extended, but security and the proper management of the enlarged space must be handled ...
Features
2 years ago

Respite gives us opportunity to get shale gas laws right

Now that Shell fracking officials have retreated we can pay new attention to creating a decent system of laws and regulation, writes David Fig
Opinion
4 years ago

Most read

1.
China to raise production of rare earth materials ...
World / Asia
2.
Steelmakers grumble about pollution permits that ...
Opinion
3.
Malaysia to send waste back to UK
World
4.
Labour doesn’t deserve to win UK election, but ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.