Over 80 militants killed by Egypt forces in Sinai in past month

04 November 2019 - 13:35 Samar Hassan and Yousef Saba
An armed policeman secures the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta, Egyp. File Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
Cairo — Egyptian security forces have killed 83 suspected Islamist militants in operations in central and North Sinai over the past month, the military said on Monday.

It did not name the militants or their affiliation. The military also said forces detained 61 criminal suspects and found and detonated 376 explosive devices during the period, which it dated from September 28.

One officer and two soldiers died or were wounded, it said.

The armed forces say hundreds of militants have been killed since it launched a large campaign in February 2018 aimed at defeating Islamic State (IS) or related jihadist groups in the Sinai peninsula, which borders Israel and Gaza. It announces the deaths sporadically.

Egypt's IS affiliate, Sinai Province, has sworn allegiance to the new leader named by the group following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the affiliate said on Telegram on Saturday. 

Reuters

US to host talks between Ethiopia and Egypt over dam

Bid to break deadlock over hydro-electric project on the Nile river
3 days ago

Egypt protests set to continue but Fattah al-Sisi shrugs them off

Exiled businessman Mohamed Aly has called for a ‘million-man march’, but the Egyptian president says there is no cause for alarm
1 month ago

Egyptians protest El-Sisi as living standards plummet

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has zero tolerance for protests, but the poverty rate is climbing as the government slashes fuel and electricity ...
1 month ago

