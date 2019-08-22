Beyond the Arab Sping

They share an arid 491km border, but the fortunes of Tunisia and Libya diverged so dramatically in the wake of the Arab Spring that they seem to inhabit different worlds.

Tunisia was the epicentre of the pro-democracy earthquake that shook the foundations of the Arab world. When street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi immolated himself on December 27 2010, in protest at his public humiliation at the hands of a petty official who confiscated his wares, he sparked a movement that would force longtime president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali into exile, and a broader regional uprising.

Though research has shown the Arab Spring revolts were primarily about attaining dignity rather than democracy, Tunisia today boasts the only full democracy in the region. In contrast, its huge eastern neighbour Libya — whose people rose in revolt against "Brother Leader" Muammar Gaddafi just 34 days after Ben Ali beat his hasty retreat — is a chaotic mirror of the bloody Syrian civil war.

For one Tunis resident, speaking on the cobbled streets of the city’s white-walled, blue-balconied medina (old town), the difference is that "Libya has gas and oil; in Tunisia, we have beer".

In part, that may be true. Algerian analyst Faten Aggad-Clerx tells the FM that while both countries had been autocratic, the Western embargo against Libya from 1988 to 2003 forced it deep into an oil-enabled isolation, whereas Tunisia’s reliance on tourism meant it remained open to Western influence.

On top of that, she says, "Libya is fundamentally a tribal society with conservative leanings; Tunisia is more homogeneous".

And while Tunisia had a pre-existing domestic political opposition that enabled a relatively smooth post-Spring transition, Libya’s opposition was mostly in exile, so the rapid onset of civil war prevented it from helping to build a stable new dispensation.

Ebrahim Deen, a researcher for the Afro-Middle East Centre in Joburg, says Tunisia’s "Jasmine Revolution" — which is still in progress — was, similar to SA’s, a guided transition. Deen points to strong union and civil society traditions, little outside interference, and a mild democratic-participatory Islam, as crystallised by intellectual Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia’s first democratic ruling party.

While powerful old business interests and Ben Ali’s patriarchy — "The Family" — remain largely intact, in Tunisia ballots outweigh bullets.

Lacking such stabilisers, and with the remnant internal opposition’s tendency to take up arms, Libya’s revolutionaries swiftly militarised. Those militias forced a "political isolation law" on parliament in 2013, which hollowed out institutions of skills associated with Gaddafi-era civil servants, especially in the security and justice sectors. The resulting vacuum has been filled with arms, increasingly supplied by Egypt and the Emirates, while attempts to suppress political Islam have driven many faithful into the arms of the extremists.

Meanwhile, the dangers posed by the war turned other educated and politically active Libyans towards safer, apolitical pursuits.

In Tunisia, a few bloody Salafist terror attempts to unsettle the peace patently failed: the country’s race groups — Arab, Amazigh, black and European — mingle easily on its beaches. And the French and other expats flooding Tunis lend the city a cosmopolitan air.

Yet, Aggad-Clerx warns, though "Tunisian society is more open and tolerant as a result of its history, [the country] had the highest number of IS [Islamic State] foreign fighters of the region".