Intra-African free trade deal success hinges on implementation and speed of execution

The recently signed African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA), which came into force on May 30, represents a unique opportunity to grow intra-Africa trade and diversify trade exports with the rest of the world.

The agreement establishing AfCTA is not only creating the biggest trade agreement since the World Trade Organisation was established in 1994, but is also the most significant step towards economic integration which has already been achieved in other regions in Africa.

The impact of AfCFTA can be seen in the context of the current very low levels of intra-Africa trade. Intra-regional trade represents an average of 15% of global trade across both imports and exports as of 2017.

According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development, regional intra-trade accounts for 59% of Asia’s exports and 69% in Europe.

With customs procedures eased under the AfCFTA, intra-Africa trade is expected to grow to at least 53% by the mid-2020s, thus effectively contributing in the region of $70bn to the continent’s GDP.

The growth in intra-Africa trade will ensure that an increasing proportion of Africa’s more than US$2-trillion economy is traded internally.

For the financial sector, there will be increased demand for trade financing to aid the anticipated overall growth in intra-Africa trade.

For example, to support the expected increase in intra-Africa trade of $119.6bn by 2022, it will require nearly $40bn in trade financing alone. To achieve growth to the value of $27.9bn in industrial goods by 2022, an estimated $9.3bn in trade financing will be required. On the other hand, to support the projected growth in agricultural goods of $5.7bn by 2022, as much as $1.9bn in trade financing will be required.