Zimbabwe’s cash-starved government prints new banknotes

Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government has started printing new banknotes to ease cash shortages that have seen the few notes in circulation being traded at a premium on the parallel market.

Economists, however, warn that the printing of cash might further fuel hyperinflation that is now the second highest in the world after Venezuela.

Zimbabwe has been plagued by cash shortages for the past three years with most ATMs no longer dolling out cash.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said it had started printing higher denominated notes as part of its currency reforms following the introduction of a quasi-currency in June.

“I am not privy to the dates, but what is happening is that new notes will be available soon so that they meet the required cash demands. Obviously, these notes are going to be printed outside the country and this requires foreign exchange. That is all I can say at the moment,” RBZ's deputy director for finance and markets, William Manimanzi, told parliament’s budget and finance committee on Wednesday.