Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s cash-starved government prints new banknotes

Reserve Bank starts printing higher denominated notes ‘to meet required cash demands’

20 October 2019 - 19:17 Kevin Samaita

 

 

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Harare. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government has started printing new banknotes to ease cash shortages that have seen the few notes in circulation being traded at a premium on the parallel market.

Economists, however, warn that the printing of cash might further fuel hyperinflation that is now the second highest in the world after Venezuela.

Zimbabwe has been plagued by cash shortages for the past three years with most ATMs no longer dolling out cash. 

Last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said it had started printing higher denominated notes as part of its currency reforms following the introduction of a quasi-currency in June.

“I am not privy to the dates, but what is happening is that new notes will be available soon so that they meet the required cash demands. Obviously, these notes are going to be printed outside the country and this requires foreign exchange. That is all I can say at the moment,” RBZ's deputy director for finance and markets, William Manimanzi, told parliament’s budget and finance committee on Wednesday.

He could not give dates when the money will be available.

In an interview with Business Day on Sunday, Harare-based economist John Robertson warned the central bank against excessive money circulation that will drive up inflation.

“There are serious cash shortages at the moment, but the question is 'Will the government be disciplined enough if it starts to print more money?' They have to be cautious so that printing of money does not contribute to any further rise in inflation.”

Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a decade, with inflation at more than 300%, while the country is also plagued by shortages of foreign currency, fuel, electricity and basic foods.

The country is also in the grips of a currency crisis as the local unit, which was at one time pegged at 1:1 with the US dollar, is now trading at 1:20 with the greenback.

Zimbabwe cancels R5.9bn deal with Transnet joint venture

The Zimbabwe government says the consortium missed several timelines to provide proof of funding
3 days ago

Zimbabwe bread price skyrockets 60% overnight

‘Bakers cannot continue to absorb all these costs; that is why we have had to increase the price,’ says National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe head  ...
4 days ago

Zimbabwe faces total government shutdown as inflation hits 300%

Civil servants say their salaries are failing to cope with the hyper-inflation in the country — and doctors say even a 60% increase won’t help
5 days ago

Zimbabwe embarks on ambitious mining plan to raise $12bn by 2023

But, bad policies, corruption, unreliable and expensive power and the worst forex crunch ever will likely leave it a pipe dream
6 days ago

Russia eyes Africa with a view to expanding its businesses

ALLAN GREENBLO: Savings destruction: lessons from Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe increases electricity by 320% amid daily power cuts

Zimbabwean doctors reject 60% salary rise amid crushing inflation

US bans trade in rough diamonds from Zimbabwe

