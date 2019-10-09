World / Africa

Zimbabwe increases electricity by 320% amid daily power cuts

09 October 2019 - 11:45 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: AFP/JEKESAI NIJIKIZANA
Protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: AFP/JEKESAI NIJIKIZANA

Harare — Zimbabwe has increased the average electricity tariff by 320% to let the state power utility ramp up production and improve supplies at a time of daily rolling power cuts, the national energy regulator said on Wednesday.

Power cuts lasting up to 18 hours have hit mines, industry and homes and, together with a devastating drought, have been cited by the Zimbabwean treasury as among the main reasons why the economy is set to contract by up to 6% in 2019.

However, the jump in power costs will further anger Zimbabwean citizens who have, in the past week, seen sharp rises in fuel and basic goods prices. Salaries have not kept pace, prompting citizens to blame President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s policies for the worst economic crisis in a decade.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said it had approved an application by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to raise the tariff to 162.16c (10.61 US cents) from 38.61c.

This is the second increase in three months, following one in August.

Zera said the tariff hike was necessary after inflation soared — the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it was about 300% in August — and due to a plummeting Zimbabwe dollar currency, which was re-introduced in June.

The new tariff will allow ZETDC to raise money to repair its generators, as well as pay for imports from SA’s Eskom and Mozambique, which cost US$19.5m every month, the regulator said.

Hopes that Zimbabwe’s economy would quickly rebound under Mnangagwa, who took over after the late Robert Mugabe was deposed in a coup in November 2017, have faded fast as ordinary people grapple with soaring inflation which has eroded earnings and savings.

Reuters

Zimbabwean doctors reject 60% salary rise amid crushing inflation

The situation in all hospitals is dire as the health professionals refuse to return to work
World
1 day ago

More financial misery for Zimbabwe after central bank curtails Ecocash

Zimbabwe’s cashless economy conducts the bulk of transactions via electronic and mobile money systems dominated by Econet’s Ecocash
World
5 days ago

Zimbabwe’s economy in steep contraction as inflation hits 300%

Policy uncertainty and rampant distortions on the foreign exchange market have spiked a fresh rise in inflation
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Botswana rhinos risk wipeout as poaching rises
World / Africa
2.
The week that was in Ecuador — fuel hikes, ...
World
3.
China lays into NBA, comparing tweet about Hong ...
World / Asia
4.
Zimbabwe increases electricity by 320% amid daily ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe begs Eskom for power after partly servicing debt

National

Zimbabwe commences R13m a week payments to Eskom to ease power crisis

World / Africa

Zimbabwe government hikes electricity tariffs by up to 500%

World / Africa

Zimbabwean doctors reject 60% salary rise amid crushing inflation

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.