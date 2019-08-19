World / Africa

Ebola now in militia-controlled part of DRC

Walikale is controlled almost entirely by a Mai Mai ethnic militia, surrounded by forest and difficult to access because of poor roads

19 August 2019 - 13:08 Fiston Mahamba and Djaffar al Katanty
A health worker fills a syringe with Ebola vaccine before injecting it to a patient, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 5, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
A health worker fills a syringe with Ebola vaccine before injecting it to a patient, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 5, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Goma — Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have confirmed a new case of Ebola in the remote, militia-controlled territory of Walikale, hundreds of kilometres from where previous cases near the border with Uganda and Rwanda occurred, the health ministry said overnight.

Pinga, the village where the case was reported, lies about 150km northwest of Goma, one of the towns affected by the Ebola epidemic, and much further away from the epicentre of the epidemic in Butembo and Beni.

The ministry data also showed a third case confirmed in South Kivu region, which on Friday reported its first cases, more than 700km south of where the first case was detected.

The widening geographic spread of the virus, and its presence in yet another zone under the sway of armed groups, raises the risk of it spreading out of control, even while the technical tools to rein it in are better than ever.

Walikale is controlled almost entirely by a Mai Mai ethnic militia, surrounded by forest and difficult to access because of poor roads.

Ebola has killed at least 1,900 people in DRC over the past year, the second-biggest toll in the disease's history, after a 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa that killed 11,300 people.

Unlike during that outbreak, there are now major medical advances that have helped fight the disease, including two trial vaccines, both of which are being deployed, mobile treatment units and experimental treatments that show the promise of a 90% survival rate.

But public mistrust and rampant insecurity in parts of east DRC where there are a plethora of armed groups and criminal gangs left over from two major wars in the late 1990s have hampered the response.

The haemorrhagic fever, first discovered in DRC in 1976, spreads through direct contact with body fluids and typically kills roughly half of those it infects. The mortality rate is closer to two thirds during the current outbreak because so many victims have failed to seek treatment. 

Reuters

Uganda begins trial of Ebola vaccine

The MVA-BN vaccine will be administered to 800 health professionals and workers
World
1 week ago

GSK hands over work on potential Ebola vaccine to US’s Sabin institute

Enabling Sabin to build on the scientific progress GSK has delivered up to phase II lifts the likelihood the candidate vaccines may help prevent ...
World
1 week ago

Rwanda shuts border with DRC after Ebola cases reported

A third case of Ebola was detected in the DRC city of Goma, which shares a border with the Rwandan city of Gisenyi
World
2 weeks ago

Ebola death in Goma heightens fears virus will jump borders

Densely populated lakeside city in the DRC is a transport hub
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Ebola now in militia-controlled part of DRC
World / Africa
2.
Iran tanker heads toward Greece after being ...
World
3.
Armed soldiers and police ready to stop any ...
World / Africa
4.
Australia cops flak for being world’s ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Complex triggering mechanism of ‘Ebola bonds’ slows ability to stem outbreak

World

Ebola trial drugs found to increase survival rates

World

New Ebola vaccine trial in Uganda aims to target all strains of the virus

Opinion

Uganda begins trial of Ebola vaccine

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.