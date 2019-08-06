World / Americas

GSK hands over work on potential Ebola vaccine to US’s Sabin institute

Enabling Sabin to build on the scientific progress GSK has delivered up to phase II lifts the likelihood the candidate vaccines may help prevent potential future outbreaks, GSK Vaccines says

London — British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is handing over all its development work on three potential vaccines against the deadly Ebola and Marburg viruses, as an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues.

The vaccine candidates — two designed to protect against Ebola and one against the Marburg virus — will be transferred to the Sabin Vaccine Institute in Washington, DC, GSK said in a statement.

There is no financial element to the agreement, a spokesperson said.

The deal will see Sabin continue to develop the candidate vaccines, one of which — a potential Ebola shot known as ChAd3 — has been through mid-stage, phase II trials in Africa and could possibly be used to halt or limit future Ebola epidemics.

"Enabling Sabin to build on the scientific progress GSK has delivered up to phase II increases the likelihood these candidate vaccines may help prevent potential future outbreaks," Thomas Breuer, chief medical officer of GSK Vaccines, said in a statement.

GSK had put its Ebola vaccine work on hold after it was unable to progress the product through final stage, or phase III, clinical trials towards the end of the 2014-2016 epidemic, due to a dwindling number of Ebola cases.

An ongoing outbreak of Ebola in DRC was declared an international health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in July.

The disease has killed more than 1,800 people in the DRC outbreak that began a year ago and has become the second-worst on record.

Breuer said the deal with Sabin was an "important next step" in the fight against Ebola.

GSK said Sabin had agreed a collaboration deal with the Vaccine Research Center at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to further develop the vaccine candidates.

The ChAd3 shot was originally developed by NIAID in collaboration with the Switzerland-based firm Okairos, which was bought by GSK in 2013.

All three experimental vaccines have shown promise in safety trials after being administered to more than 5,000 adults and 600 children, GSK said.

Pfizer to merge unit with Mylan, sending Mylan shares soaring

Under new CEO Albert Bourla, Pfizer has been beefing up its cancer treatment pipeline, buying cancer drugmaker Array Biopharma in June
1 week ago

GlaxoSmithKline steps up pace of bringing new drugs to market

Fierce competition from US and Chinese rivals is forcing Britain’s largest drugmaker to rush to get its products out ahead of challengers
1 month ago

Australian court finds GSK and Novartis misled consumers

Court finds that subsidiaries of GlaxoSmithKline and Swiss drugmaker Novartis promoted identical liniments as though they could treat specific ills
2 months ago

GSK hands over work on potential Ebola vaccine to ...
