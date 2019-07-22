World / Africa

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices again, but pumps remain dry

The unrelenting price hikes are further burdening Zimbawean businesses, forced to use expensive diesel generators in the rolling power cuts

22 July 2019 - 12:09 Nelson Banya and MacDonald Dzirutwe
An employee holds a gas pump at a petrol station. Picture: REUTERS/ PAULO WHITAKER
An employee holds a gas pump at a petrol station. Picture: REUTERS/ PAULO WHITAKER

Harare — Zimbabwe hiked fuel prices on Monday for the second time in a week but most pumps remained dry, with no end in sight to shortages that are helping drive inflation rapidly higher and which have led to protests about the cost of living.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said a litre of petrol would now cost Z$7.45, up 22% from Z$6.10. Diesel now costs Z$7.19 a litre, a 23% rise.

With inflation soaring, economic analysts say increases in fuel prices are adding to price pressures, especially as rolling electricity cuts are forcing businesses to use expensive diesel generators to power their operations.

Diesel and petrol prices have gone up by 456% this year, in line with a slide in the value of the local RTGS currency, renamed the Zimbabwe dollar last month.

The biggest fuel price hike in January, a 150% increase, triggered violent protests by Zimbabweans. More than a dozen people were killed when the army clamped down on the unrest.

On July 13, fuel prices were hiked by up to 16% after finance minister Mthuli Ncube said fuel was considerably cheaper than in neighbouring countries. Ncube has said he would like to see the price increase to the equivalent of $1 a litre.

The Zimbabwe dollar was trading on Monday at 8.88 against the greenback on the official interbank market, little changed from last week. On the black market, $1 fetched Z$10.5. 

Zimbawean companies face closure over severe power cuts

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries calls for urgent measures as 'loss of revenue runs into millions' due to power outages
World
17 hours ago

Why is Zimbabwe’s inflation rate still climbing?

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is going by the book, but to no avail
World
3 days ago

Is Zimbabwe doomed to repeat its past?

As Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government desperately tries to right the ship, Zimbabweans fear a return to the past – and not just hyperinflation
Features
4 days ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight

Business Day Spotlight is your weekly fix of business analysis. In this podcast series top Business Day journalists discuss and dissect South ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

1.
US presidential campaigns ‘bled dry’ by social ...
World / Americas
2.
Kenyan finance minister Henry Rotich to be ...
World / Africa
3.
India’s debut moon mission lifts off to much ...
World / Asia
4.
Another UK minister quits before Boris Johnson ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Behind the scenes with the plotters who ousted Mugabe from a Boksburg hotel

Life / Books

Zimbabwe mandates much-needed solar energy in new builds

World / Africa

Alrosa invests $12m in diamond exploration in Zimbabwe

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.