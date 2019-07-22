Mall owner Safari surges to ten-month high on buyout offer

Mall owner Safari Investments share price jumped by almost a quarter of its value to a ten-month high on Monday, after it said it had received a R1.8bn buyout offer from unlisted Community Property (Comprop).

Comprop's unsolicited offer of R5.90 per share is a hefty 38.5% premium to Safari's shareholders when compared to Friday's closing price, and could mean an end to Safari's proposed merger with peer Fairvest Property Holdings.

Fairvest and Safari had outlined a “friendly merger” in March that would create company with R6bn worth of assets, but it would be surprising if Safari shareholders could turn down Comprop's offer, said Old Mutual Investment group fund manager Evan Robins.

“Fairvest will be disappointed. The friendly merger made great strategic sense for them,” Robins said.

Safari's share price surged as much as 24.4% to R5.30 on Monday, a 10-month high.

JSE-listed Safari owns seven malls in SA and one in Namibia, the Platz am Meer mall in Swakopmund. It also owns a private day hospital in Soweto.

Comprop had purchased and developed 34 shopping centres over the past 20 years, focusing on underserviced communities in rural areas and townships in eight of SA's nine provinces, Safari said on Monday. The value of the portfolio was estimated at R4.5bn.

Safari's share price had been under pressure in 2019 ahead of Monday's announcement, including a 9.68% fall in June.

The company had reported then that while revenue had increased 18.5% to R301m in the year to end-March, expenses rose 48.5%. The company cited a challenging local retail environment that put period rental renewals and escalations under pressure, as it slashed its distribution per share 26.4% to 50c.

While Comprop's offer was difficult to counter, it did show that despite the challenges and volatility within the property sector, there was value in underlying assets in dominant sectors with the potential to do well, head of listed property funds at Stanlib Keillen Ndlovu said.

It shows that despite the challenges or volatility facing the listed property sector, there is value in the underlying assets if they are dominant, have the potential to do well and are in the right locations, he said.

“The price offered is not easy to counter. This effectively means that the merger is unlikely to go ahead,” Ndlovu said.

Safari and Fairvest had announced a proposal earlier in July that would see Fairvest investors exchanging their shares for a stake in Safari, using a swap ratio of 0.45 Safari shares for each Fairvest share.

On Monday, Fairvest's share price was unchanged at R1.97, giving the company a market capitalisation of R2bn, compared to Safari's R1.6bn.

Correction: July 22

An earlier version of this article stated the Safari's share price closed at R4.35 on Friday. The correct figure was R4.26. Business Day regrets the error.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za