Features / Africa Is Zimbabwe doomed to repeat its past? As Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government desperately tries to right the ship, Zimbabweans fear a return to the past – and not just hyperinflation BL PREMIUM

As recession bites, inflation rises and government’s currency reforms fail to find traction, Zimbabweans fear they are being dragged back into a past they would rather not revisit. It’s not just a fear of the hyperinflation that wrecked the value of the Zimbabwe dollar and rendered savings and pensions worthless; of as much concern is the echo of a more authoritarian period in the country’s recent history.