World / Africa

Cash-strapped Zimbabwe set to devalue its bond note currency

The decision to amend the value of bond notes follows submissions by industry and businesses

BL PREMIUM
19 February 2019 - 20:37 Kevin Samaita

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.