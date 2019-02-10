World / Africa

Zimbabwe should adopt the rand, says former finance minister Tendai Biti

The call is an endorsement of the government’s efforts to link Zimbabwe’s economy to SA’s currency

10 February 2019 - 16:50 Paul Richardson and Antony Sguazzin
Zimbabwean former finance minister Tendai Biti. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Zimbabwean former finance minister Tendai Biti. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Zimbabwe should adopt the rand as its currency, one of a series of fundamental reforms needed to restore economic stability in the country, says the country’s former finance minister, Tendai Biti.

His call is an endorsement of the government’s efforts to link Zimbabwe’s economy to SA’s currency as it grapples with a foreign-exchange shortage that has spawned the fastest price increases since hyperinflation a decade ago.

Zimbabwe abolished its own currency in 2009 and mainly uses the US dollar. The American currency is too strong for the Zimbabwean economy, Biti said on Friday in an interview in Johannesburg.

Joining the so-called Common Monetary Area, in which Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini peg their currencies to the rand, would reduce costs, he said.

“The advantage of joining a rand monetary union would be that it would foist some much-needed discipline on the Zimbabwean economy,” Biti said. “It would also enhance regional integration,” by giving manufacturers in the country access to 300-million consumers in Southern Africa, compared with the 100,000 he estimates can still afford goods usually bought by the middle class in Zimbabwe.

Biti, who served as finance minister from February 2009 until September 2013, is deputy chair of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

 Zimbabwe is considering pegging a planned new currency to the rand, one of several proposals being discussed by the government, the Harare-based Financial Gazette reported last week. It may be favoured because SA is the country’s biggest trading partner, it said.

The rand has had a strong start to the year, gaining 5%. That makes it the second-best performing emerging markets currency, based on a basket selected by Bloomberg, behind the Russian ruble.

In addition to the US dollar, Zimbabwe’s central bank also prints quasi-greenbacks called bond notes and an electronic currency known as RTGS$ to fund rampant government spending and stem the shortage of foreign exchange. That has resulted in a convoluted system of exchange rates, with consumers charged different prices depending on how they pay even though the government insists all the securities are at par with the dollar.

Biti said both the bond notes and RTGS$ should be scrapped.

Inflation reached an estimated 500-billion percent in 2008 before the Zimbabwe dollar was scrapped. The rate rose to 42%  in December from 31% in November.

Price-growth risks are entering another hyperinflationary cycle, driven by the government’s “insatiable appetite” to spend money it does not have, Biti said.

“To have two hyperinflationary spells in a period of 10 years is a miracle of failure,” Biti said.

Bloomberg

Zimbabwe’s economy is in slow-motion collapse

The only possible solution is to form a government of national unity with which the international community could engage
Opinion
8 days ago

Britain’s minister for Africa calls for more sanctions against Zimbabwe

Harriett Baldwin says Britain will not support Zimbabwe's return to the Commonwealth and will not give a bailout
World
4 days ago

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa denies rift with deputy

‘We are comrades and understand each other better than you think’
World
9 days ago

Mmusi Maimane: Stable Zimbabwe critical for advancement of Sadc region

The DA leader plans on speaking to Zimbabwe about its problems, whether wanted or not
National
9 days ago

Now it is Mnangagwa’s turn to miss a meeting

The Zimbabwean president sent his defence minister to represent him, but his no-show was a largely seen as a reciprocal move against Nelson Chamisa
World
2 days ago

Zimbabwe teachers’ strike is patchy amid fear of reprisals

Those teachers who did turn up for work were on a go-slow with the Zimbabwe Teachers Association telling members not be intimidated by the police
World
5 days ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reign of terror to persist, warns spokesman

Two weeks after Zimbabweans began protests against a 150% hike in fuel prices and were met with killings by the army and other state security forces, ...
World
10 days ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe should adopt the rand, says former ...
World / Africa
2.
Yemen aims to export about 75,000 bpd oil in 2019 ...
World / Middle East
3.
Death toll in Istanbul building collapse rises to ...
World
4.
Contested film on church abuse scandal moves ...
World

Related Articles

Zimbabwe churches step in to broker dialogue after opposition snubs Mnangagwa ...
World / Africa

Britain’s minister for Africa calls for more sanctions against Zimbabwe
World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reign of terror to persist, warns spokesman
World / Africa

Zimbabwe teachers’ strike is patchy amid fear of reprisals
World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s economy is in slow-motion collapse
Opinion

Mmusi Maimane: Stable Zimbabwe critical for advancement of Sadc region
National

Zimbabwe’s public-sector union backs down on strike
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.