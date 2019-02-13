Trump administration issues stern warning to Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa

The US government has issued a stern warning to president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government not to use excessive force on its citizens.

The Zimbabwean government has unleashed its army and police in the townships in a bid to quell violent protests sparked by poor living conditions, shortages of fuel, basic foodstuffs and medicines. There is also a shortage of cash in the country.

The government says three people died as a result of the protests but human rights groups and opposition parties have put the death toll at more than 17 with 600 victims of violence, torture or rape and more than 1,000 arrests.

The government says it will remove the army from the streets only once it is satisfied that the protests have been quelled.

“The US government remains seriously concerned about the excessive use of force by the government of Zimbabwe’s security forces and the imposition of undue internet restrictions. This betrays promises to create a new Zimbabwe,” state department spokesperson Robert Palladino said.

The US also called for national dialogue between the government and the opposition.

“The dialogue process must be credible, inclusive, and mediated by a neutral third party. In order for such a dialogue to succeed, the government of Zimbabwe should end its excessive violence and intimidation, immediately release the civil society activists who have been arbitrarily detained, and hold security force members responsible for human rights violations and abuses accountable," he said in a statement.