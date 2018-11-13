Rival Libyan leaders meet in Italy to discuss possible election

Libya’s two main rival leaders met for the first time in more than five months and the prime minister backed a UN plan for an election in 2019, as Italy hosted a reconciliation conference a week after a vote was shelved for December.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, whose weak but internationally recognised government is based in western Libya, met the commander who rules most of the east, Khalifa Haftar, in Palermo, Sicily on Tuesday.

There were no announcements of major diplomatic breakthroughs, but Serraj’s spokesperson said on Twitter the prime minister was committed to a UN road map to hold an election in the spring after a constitutional framework is put in place.

An Italian diplomat said Haftar had given his backing for Serraj to remain in office as prime minister until the election can be held. “You don’t change the horse until you cross the river,” the diplomat quoted Haftar as saying.

Despite Haftar having said he would not participate in the conference, photos released by the Italian government showed him with Serraj and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte embracing and smiling in a three-way handshake.

The Libyan rivals were also pictured in a group photo with dignitaries including Conte, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, European Council president Donald Tusk, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. However, a source in Haftar’s command said he skipped the official final summit photo.

More than seven years after long-serving dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled by Western-backed rebels with Nato air support, no central authority has asserted control over Libya and armed groups control the streets.

The UN has blamed a spike in violence for its decision to drop plans to hold an election in December. It still aims for a vote in 2019, but says Libyans should first decide what sort of election they want.

Italy, the former colonial power that has large oil and gas interests in Libya and has been working to halt people-smuggling from the Libyan coast across the Mediterranean, had called the summit in a bid to bring together the country’s competing factions.